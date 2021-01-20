Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,029 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

