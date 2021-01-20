Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

