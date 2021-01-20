Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.