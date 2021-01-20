Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 9,415 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $50.51.

