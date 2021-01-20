Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.07. 115,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

