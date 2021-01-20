Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NKE traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.93. 166,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The stock has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.