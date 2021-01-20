Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $173.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

