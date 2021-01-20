Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,038. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

