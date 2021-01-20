Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 219,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

