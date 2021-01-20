Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

USB traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 316,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

