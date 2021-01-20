Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Visa makes up 8.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 259,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 799,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 348,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

