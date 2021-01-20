Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.03. The company has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

