Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

