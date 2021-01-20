Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.06. The stock had a trading volume of 299,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

