Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.