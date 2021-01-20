Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.88

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 484487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

