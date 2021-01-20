Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 16,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.37. Vince has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vince will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vince by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vince by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vince in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

