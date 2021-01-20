VIG (VIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,199.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One VIG token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 22% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $580,121.27 and $4,199.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,511.83 or 0.99849011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00340429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.38 or 0.00594333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00029781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,714,288 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

