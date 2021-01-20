VIDY Trading Up 6.8% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $750,698.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00505397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.85 or 0.03766825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015846 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.