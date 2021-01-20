Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $634.22

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $634.22 and traded as high as $710.00. Victoria plc (VCP.L) shares last traded at $686.00, with a volume of 93,832 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 421.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.28.

Get Victoria plc (VCP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58). Also, insider Gavin Petken purchased 8,016 shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.