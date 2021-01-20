VIBE Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $347,772.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00522182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.78 or 0.03816430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015880 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.