VestChain Achieves Market Cap of $16.37 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $24,700.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00522329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.15 or 0.03826212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016039 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VEST is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

