Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.60

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 139308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 577.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 166,852 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

