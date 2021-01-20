Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Investment analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

CAT opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

