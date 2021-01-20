Veros (VRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $282,789.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00011947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veros has traded 48% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00524615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.25 or 0.03846915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

