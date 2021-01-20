Vermilion Energy’s (VET) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $876.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.