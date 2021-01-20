Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 2,855,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,652,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VET. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.