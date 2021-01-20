Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of VET opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.07. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

