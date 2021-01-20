VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $366,696.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,051.86 or 0.99807884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,386,859 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

