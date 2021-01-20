Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Vericel stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,898,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

