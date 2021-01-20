Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

VNE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

