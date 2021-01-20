VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER (NYSEARCA:DGLD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER (NYSEARCA:DGLD) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 87,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 160,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

