Veil Market Cap Tops $533,166.04 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $533,166.04 and approximately $33,788.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.19 or 0.99787964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00341327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.64 or 0.00597819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

