Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $687,733.06 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $687,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,268,599.92.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

PCVX stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

