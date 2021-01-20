Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.