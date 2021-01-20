Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 15.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.31. The stock had a trading volume of 260,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

