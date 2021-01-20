Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

