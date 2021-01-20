Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

BND opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

