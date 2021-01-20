Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

