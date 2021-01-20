Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.