Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.65. 720,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.