Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

VB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

