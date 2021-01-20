Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56.

