Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,759 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

