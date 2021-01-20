Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 32,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,800. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.