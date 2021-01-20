Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

