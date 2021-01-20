Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 89,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after buying an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. 635,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

