Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

