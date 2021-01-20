Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.43

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.43 and last traded at $176.43, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

