Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,156 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 339,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,317. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

